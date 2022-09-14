Borno State commissioner for education, Engr Lawan Abba Wakilbe, has commended Governor Babagana Umara Zulum for constructing 19 mega schools and rehabilitating over 600 classrooms since assumption of office.

Wakilbe made the commendation yesterday during the commissioning of mega school built by Zulum at Government Secondary School Buratai in Biu local government area of the state.

The commissioner, who noted that the Mega School at Buratai is number 19 to be commissioned by the governor, added that the administration has provided WASH facilities in 350 schools and recruited 800 teachers.

He said the state government has paid minimum wage to 5,439 teachers, settled the fees of all external examinations and continuous training and retraining of teachers.

Wakilbe said the ministry recruited 20 teachers on an ad-hoc basis to enhance manpower capacity in the newly commissioned mega school.

While commissioning the mega school, Governor Zulum said education is the bedrock of any meaningful development, stressing that this motivated his administration to construct many mega schools in the state.

He assured the people of Buratai and Biu that his administration would continue to provide necessary support needed to drive the education sector in the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The 20 ad-hoc teachers that were recruited by the Ministry of Education are all indigenes of Biu. You may recall that last year, we were in Buratai to commission the primary healthcare centre that was also constructed by the Borno State government to bring the healthcare system closer to the people of Buratai,” the governor said.