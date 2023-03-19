Pomp and ceremony was on display,as the pioneer Rector of Federal Polytechnic,Ile-Oluji,Professor Emmanuel Adedayo Fasakin,held a thanksgiving and book launch,to celebrate a successful completion his two-term tenure as Rector of the eighth-year old institution.

The occasion which coincided with the birthday of the celebrant on 5th

March, 2023 was held at the Foursquare Gospel Church, FUTA South Gate,and the Exclusive Events Hall in Akure respectively.

While giving his testimony at

the thanksgiving service, Prof. Fasakin was full of gratitude to God, for seeing him through the challenges of overseeing the

affairs of the young Institution to a glorious end,and noted that leadership is not an easy responsibility. He stressed that those aspiring for leadership positions must be well-prepared to weather the storms and make sacrifices.

During the public presentation of his memoir titled “Beyond The

Ordinary: The Journey Of My Life And Experience At Federal

Polytechnic, Ile-Oluji”, the Don chronicled his voyage through life,

with the challenges encountered in managing the young Institution, as

the pioneer Rector and the modest achievements recorded.

While presenting his paper at the well-attended reception, Prof

Igbekele Ajibefun, the immediate past vice chancellor, Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko, harped on the nexus between Education and national Development and the role of pragmatic Leadership.

The guest lecturer posited that “no organisation or nation can develop

without quality leadership”. According to him, good leadership will promote good governance which will in turn engender socio-economic progress, development and prosperity.

He added that the giant strides witnessed in FEDPOLEL,were due to Fasakin’s exemplary leadership and midas touch which was celebrated at the occasion.

While pouring encomiums on the celebrant, guests at the event

described him in general terms as a go-getter, performer and outstanding achiever whose service would be missed by the Polytechnic and host community of Ile – Oluji.

In an emotion-laden farewell message, Prof. Fasakin, appreciated the FEDPOLEL family, and noted that the time he spent with them was a significant phase in his life and that he would continue to treasure the team spirit deployed to build a Polytechnic we can all be proud of, while urging them to keep the flag of developments in the Polytechnic flying.

In attendance at the merry-making occasion were the executive governor of Ondo State, who was represented by the chief of staff, Chief Olugbenga Ale, Jegun-in-Council led by High Chief Lisa Fagbamiye, Prof. Adebisi

Balogun (Former VC, FUTA), Prof Adenike Oladiji (VC, FUTA), Management of the Polytechnic, Chief Sehinde Arogbofa, friends and academic colleagues of the former Rector.