Pope Francis has appointed Rev. Fr. Anthony Ovayero Ewherido as the new Bishop-elect of the Catholic Diocese of Warri, Delta State.

Ewherido’s appointment as the Catholic Bishop of Warri was announced by the Archbishop of the Archdiocese of Benin and Administrator of the Catholic Diocese of Warri, Archbishop Augustine Obiora Akubeze.

Akubeze announced the Papal’s declaration at a ceremony yesterday at the Warri Cathedral, attended by priests and lay faithful.

Ewherido until his appointment was the rector of his alma mater, SS. Peter and Paul Major Seminary, Ibadan, Oyo State.

He became the second indigenous Bishop of the diocese after the retirement of Bishop John Okeoghene Afareha.

The bishop-elect hails from Ewu-Urhobo Kingdom in Ughelli South local government area of Delta State.

Bishop Ewherido is an elder brother to the late senator representing Delta Central at the National Assembly, Senator Pius Akpor Ewherido, who died in June 30, 2013.