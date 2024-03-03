Continuing from last year’s exploration of bolder cuts and styles, this year is offering up some of the best men’s looks we’ve seen in a while. From short fades and undercuts e.t.c

This year has a stylish option to suit every hair length and type. Here are the most popular men’s haircuts that every man should try.

Buzz Cut with Line-Up

A lineup haircut makes a statement because of its shape on the hairline, parting, or temples. It has a distinct appearance with straight lines or sharp angles, which help to create a modern and stylish cut. One of the best choices would be to wear it with a buzz cut because it is a straightforward style that benefits from adding a lineup. It is a versatile option that works well with most face shapes and can highlight your facial features. It can also be created on different hair textures and types and is an excellent option for someone who wants to tame unruly hair or reduce their grooming time.

Clean Shave

The clean shave is a low-maintenance look for men who want a masculine appearance and no styling time. The haircut requires you to shave your head and can create an intimidating look. A pro to this cut is that men with shaved heads are often considered more powerful, tough, and confident. It is best to shave off your facial hair for a very fresh and modern approach.

Short Afro

A short afro hairstyle is a fantastic option for a man who wants to show off his natural texture and wants a look that is easy to maintain. An afro can be an expressive style and worn with pride as it is associated with empowerment. The shorter options still give you volume and texture but is a practical style that can reduce the grooming time of longer afros.

Hair Twist

If you want a look that is functional and expressive, hair twists are it. It is a protective style for Afro-textured hair that can help prevent breakage and can be a way to tame your locks. It can also promote healthy hair. Twists are much easier to create than some other braiding options. There are different twists to choose from, allowing you to select the option that best works with your hair texture and length. It is a versatile option but looks especially great with medium-length hair and helps achieve a voluminous and cool look.

Medium Length Afro

There is a definite appeal to keeping your locks short, but a medium-length afro hairstyle can give you the best of both worlds. It is a length that allows you to play up your hair’s natural texture and enjoy the volume, but it is also incredibly versatile and can be paired with fades and lineups for a smart finish. Wearing your afro with a lineup or fade can create a contrast between the top of the head and the sides and add edginess to your appearance.

Burst Fade

The burst fade is a popular men’s haircut because it is versatile and can be altered to suit various hair textures and lengths. It is defined by the hair tapering around the ear and the back of the head, forming a semi-circle. Creating the look with medium-length hair allows you to contrast with the hair on top of the head. This can draw even more attention to the fade and makes for a very stylish finish.

Buzz Cut

The buzz cut is a very short hairstyle that is simple and masculine. It is clipped close to the head with a razor and is low maintenance and fuss-free. It can highlight your facial features and give off a rugged yet polished appearance. Despite being a basic cut, it is versatile and can be adapted to different hair textures and styles.

Box Fade Haircut

The box fade is another edgy and cool haircut, and it is created to form the shape of a box. This is done by fading the hair on the sides and back of the head and keeping it voluminous on top. Many men choose to pair the box fade with a high-top hairstyle, which complements and highlights the shape. This is an excellent way to give your hair volume and make it look thick and full. This is a cut that works best on very curly or afro-textured hair as it would look flat and lifeless on straighter hair.

Frohawk

The frohawk is a fantastic alternative to the mohawk for those with naturally curly hair. It is also a more versatile look and is easier to wear as the curls soften the style.

The traditional mohawk is defined by a strip of hair that runs along the middle of the head with shaved sides, but a taper will create a more subtle finish while still producing a contrast. It will also give your haircut structure.