Popular Nigerian actor and content creator, Odira Nwobu, is dead.

His passing was first announced on Monday in a Facebook post by blogger and content creator, Awuzie Frankline, who shared a video showing Nwobu lying lifeless.

While Frankline did not provide details about the circumstances surrounding Nwobu’s death, it was reported that the actor reportedly died a few hours after clubbing in South Africa over the weekend.

In a series of emotional posts on Facebook, Frankline wrote, “God, why! ODIRA, why leave us… The call I received just now was not a good one. #Odiegwu.”

He continued, “You were full of life even just a few hours ago in South Africa, and you even had your thanksgiving service a few months ago. Many people came to celebrate with you. How can you return from South Africa lifeless? Honestly, I am drowning in tears. Death is rude. I am heartbroken.”

Evan Okoro also shared her grief on Facebook, posting a picture of Nwobu and saying, “How? No! I can’t believe this, nooooo.”

Nwobu had previously been involved in a serious car accident a few months ago.

A viral video at the time showed bystanders pulling victims from the wreckage.