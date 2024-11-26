President Bola Tinubu has extended his heartfelt congratulations to the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) on the successful revitalisation of the Port Harcourt refinery, marked by the official commencement of petroleum product loading on November 26, 2024.

Following the successful reactivation of the Port Harcourt Refinery, the President has also mandated the NNPCL to expedite action on the scheduled reactivation of the second Port Harcourt refinery as well as the Warri and Kaduna refineries.

In a statement by his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, the President acknowledged the pivotal role of former President Muhammadu Buhari in initiating the comprehensive rehabilitation of all the refineries and expressed gratitude to the African Export-Import Bank for its confidence in financing this critical project.

Furthermore, Tinubu commended the leadership of NNPC Limited’s Group Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Mele Kyari, whose unwavering dedication and commitment were instrumental in overcoming challenges to achieve this milestone.

He noted that these efforts will significantly enhance domestic production capacity alongside the contributions of privately-owned refineries.

Tinubu added that this will also make the country a major energy hub, with the gas sector also enjoying unprecedented attention by the administration.

He underscored his administration’s determination to repair the nation’s refineries, aiming to eradicate the disheartening perception of Nigeria as a major crude oil producer that lacks the ability to refine its resources for domestic consumption.

Highlighting the values of patience, integrity, and accountability in the rebuilding of the nation’s infrastructure, Tinubu called upon individuals, institutions, and citizens entrusted with responsibilities to maintain focus and uphold trust in their service to the nation.

In alignment with the Renewed Hope Agenda of his administration focused on shared economic prosperity for all, the President reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to achieving energy sufficiency, enhancing energy security and boosting export capacity for Nigeria.