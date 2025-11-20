The University of Port Harcourt has begun implementing key recommendations contained in the presidential white paper and visitation panel report as well as recent decisions of the 17th governing council of the institution.

As part of this process, the University has reconstituted the board of Uniport Investments Limited (UIL) to strengthen governance, increase revenue, and enhance institutional growth.

A statement by the University’s spokesman, Dr. Sammy Kpenu, which was made available to newsmen in Port Harcourt yesterday, said the board, which was inaugurated by the Vice Chancellor, Professor Owunari Georgewill, has Mene Kadilo Kabari as Chairman.

The statement said other members of the UIL board are the University’s Registrar, Dr. Gloria Chindah; the Bursar, Dr. Godspower Obah; the University Librarian, Prof. Helen Emasealu; Council Representative, Prof. Glory Amadi; and the Head of Legal Unit, Barr. Inko Tariah, who will serve as Company Secretary/Legal Adviser.

It stated that the Managing Director, Prof. Micah Leyira, a seasoned Professor of Accounting, will be joined by representatives from Senate and Congregation.

The statement said the presidential white Paper emphasized the need for financial autonomy for UIL, with the University retaining strategic interest in its ownership and administration, adding that the UIL is expected to operate as a private-sector–driven revenue generator for the University and will oversee all business concerns of the institution.

The 17th governing council of the University, led by Senator Mao Ohuabunwa, recently directed the institution’s management to ensure full compliance with the provisions of the white paper and to revitalize Uniport Investments Limited.

While inaugurating the board, the Vice Chancellor, Professor Georgewill dissolved all previously existing task forces to avoid operational conflicts.

While charging the new board to embrace teamwork and deliver results that meet the expectations of both management and the governing council, he assured them of the management’s full cooperation to ensure the success of UIL.

In his response, Mene Kadilo Kabari, who is former caretaker chairman of Gokana LGA in Rivers State and respected traditional ruler, thanked the council and management for the confidence reposed in them.

He pledged to pursue reforms that will transform the operational efficiency and revenue contribution of the University’s business ventures under the UIL board.