Nigerian singer, Oyindamola Johnson Emmanuel, Dammy Krane, has opined that Portable is currently more relevant than Wizkid.

Dammy Krane made the comparison on his X page.

According to him, Portable has gained more prominence in today’s music scene compared to the Grammy award-winning singer, Wizkid.

He added that God used British rapper, Skepta to bless Portable.

Recall that Portable and Skepta earlier this month collaborated on a song titled, ‘Tony Montana’.

The song is Portable’s first number one song on Apple Music Nigeria since ‘Zazu.’

He wrote, “Portable is more relevant than your fav, Topic for another day online bara.

“(Let me rephrase for the unintelligent ones); Atp Portable is more relevant than Wizkid; God use skepta do this one again.” (sic)

The controversy comes amid ongoing drama between fellow artists Davido and BNXN, with Dammy Krane seizing the opportunity to share his thoughts on the current state of the music scene.