Nigeria’s stand-up comedian and actor, Okechukwu Anthony Onyegbule, popularly known as Okey Bakassi, has in a spoken word tribute, paid respect to his late senior colleague, Mr.John Okafor alias Mr Ibu

Taking to his Instagram page, Okey Bakassi who chose to pay tribute to Mr Ibu almost 1 week after his death, shared a video which comprised of different photos and write-ups in respect to Mr. Ibu’s death, alongside a touching voiceover in the background.

In the audio, Okey Bakassi disclosed how difficult it was for him to believe the news.

He recounted when he paid Mr Ibu a visit on his sickbed in the hospital and despite Ibu’s condition, he tried to light up the place with his funny displays.

Sharing the video, he wrote:

It has been very difficult to process…. life happens. Rest in peace, my brother and friend, John Okafor.

Reacting to the video, @alexxekubo wrote: Life is but a fleeting mirage, this is a loss for us all.

Charles Inojie wrote: As a student of literature, Shakespeare’s definition of life never made so much meaning to me as it does now. Life is but a walking shadow, a poor player that struts and frets his hour upon the stage and then is heard no more. It is a tale told by an idiot, full of sound and fury, signifying nothing. Rest in peace, Mr. Ibu.