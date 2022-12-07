Despite the federal government’s multi-billion naira investment in scanners at the nation’s seaports, the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), operating at the seaports abandoned the equipment for 100 per cent physical examination of cargoes.

The 100 percent physical examination has led to huge storage and demmurage charges accruing for importers who had thought the introduction of scanners will reduce cost of clearing cargoes out of the nation’s seaports.

Recall that the minister of Finance, Hajiya Zainab Ahmed, recently commissioned the N8billion scanners, noting that the project would no doubt aid the NCS in the delivery of its mandates, in line with the key priorities of, President Muhammadu Buhari-led Administration targeted at reducing poverty and stimulating favourable macroeconomic conditions for sustained growth and development.

According to her, the scanner has the capacity to detect prohibited import concealed in cargoes, adding that it enables more cargoes to be scanned and bring about the desired efficiency and effectiveness in cargo examination processes.

“The commissioning of these three non-intrusive scanners is in line with efforts to expedite Customs operations and achieve its mandate of ease of doing business, trade facilitation and preventing port congestion.

“These three scanners will help increase revenue for government and improve national security. It will also help enhance the remote audit trail of goods within the port system,” she said.

She stated that the equipment have the capacity to process up to 500 containers in a day, asking for cooperation of key stakeholders.

However, in a surprise twist, the Scanners were abandoned by the service for 100 per cent examination at the various seaports, with importers accruing sanctions from shipping companies and terminal operators.

Speaking to LEADERSHIP, the public relations officer, African Association of Professional Freight Forwarders of Nigeria (APFFLON), Tin Can Island Port Complex, Clinton Okoro, said the Customs had told clearing agents that cargoes will be scanned from the seaside, even before, getting to the terminal, a situation he said was a ruse.