Oyo State and the federal government have collaborated to address the challenges faced by vulnerable members of society by symbolically presenting debit cards to the beneficiaries of Renewed Hope Cash Transfer (NASSP-SU).

The state government said it would address the current harsh economic realities, saying it was a collective effort to alleviate poverty and uplift the lives of the citizenry.

Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Inclusion, Toyin Balogun, stated this on Wednesday at the flag-off and symbolic presentation of debit cards to the beneficiaries of Renewed Hope Cash Transfer (NASSP-SU) across the 33 local government areas in the state held at the Ibadan South-East local government Secretariat, Mapo, Ibadan.

According to her, the federal government, in collaboration with the Oyo State government, has prioritised initiatives aimed at providing direct financial support to those who need it most in response to the country’s economic situation, which presents significant challenges, especially to those at the grassroots.

The commissioner stated that the cash transfer programme was a core component of the federal government’s social intervention agenda. It was designed to empower families to meet their basic needs and achieve sustainable livelihoods.

She stressed that the programme was not just providing financial assistance but equipping our people with a foundation to build a better future for themselves and their families.

Balogun explained that the National Cash Transfer Office, Abuja, under the federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, has selected over 10,000 beneficiaries for cash transfers across the state’s 33 local government areas.

“The debit card distribution is a critical improvement in how beneficiaries can access their funds”, she said.