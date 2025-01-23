Atiku Haske Organization has mourned the victims of the weekend’s tanker explosion that claimed several lives at Dikko Junction in Niger state.

According to the latest information, the death toll has risen to 98, while 69 people have been injured, with no fewer than 20 shops completely burnt, causing significant losses to business owners in the area.

In a statement signed by the chairman of the Atiku Haske Organization, Aminu Sani Bello , the group condoled with the governor, Muhammed Umaru Bago, the government, and the people of Niger State during this period of loss.

The statement further reads: “We are saddened with the news of the fuel tanker explosion which occurred on Saturday, 18th January at the Dikko Junction, Niger state where several lives were lost and many sustained injuries and pray that Allah grant the families of victims the gratitude to bear the irreparable loss .

“This devastating incident highlights the need for greater vigilance and enforcement of safety regulations on our roads, such tragedies could be prevented if enforcement agencies took necessary precautionary measures.

“While urging citizens and residents of the state to avoid approaching accident sites, especially those involving fuel-laden vehicles, due to their highly explosive nature, it appealed to government to take over bills of the injured victims.

“This event has left us devastated and in a mourning state as we lost several brothers, sisters and relatives” the statement stressed.