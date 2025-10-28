Mainpower Electricity Distribution Limited (MEDL) has called on its customers to remain vigilant and protect electricity infrastructure serving their neighbourhoods and communities from vandals, following the rising incidents of vandalism within its network.

It made the call in a statement issued by the Head of Communication, MEDL, Mr. Emeka Ezeh, announcing the arrest of a vandal suspect last week in Nsukka, Enugu State.

Ezeh disclosed that the suspect identified as Jeremiah Daniel was apprehended by the Isiuja vigilante group, Nsukka, while in possession of 500mm intermediate cables, earth, and copper wires suspected to be property of the Mainpower Electricity Distribution Limited.

He expressed deep concern over the negative impact of vandalism on the operations of the company, which adversely affects the quality of power supply to customers.

Ezeh commended the efforts of the Isiuja vigilante group, describing the arrest as a clear indication that stakeholder collaboration is yielding positive results.

He also called on other communities across Enugu State to take a cue from what the Isiuja vigilante group has done.

“There is no way we can protect these electricity infrastructures across our network without the support and collaboration of our stakeholders”, Ezeh said.

“The company spends millions of naira replacing vandalized equipment and this is no longer sustainable”.

He further confirmed that the suspect, along with the recovered items, had been handed over to the Police at Nsukka Urban Police Division for further investigation and possible prosecution.