The minister of Power, Mr Abubakar Aliyu, has charged the governing board of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), to work together to deliver service to Nigerians.

Aliyu said this yesterday in Abuja while inaugurating the 14-member governing board of the TCN, which has Mr Bulama Bukar Buni as chairman.

He called on the members of the board to speak and act with one voice as the power sector was on track to quicken the delivery of service to Nigerians.

“It is pertinent to appraise you of the very important job of TCN in the delivery of adequate and reliable electricity to Nigerians and the Nigerian economy.

According to him, the electricity that is being delivered is not at the level to support the economy and the population.

“We have been hovering around 5000 megawatts, either we go down a bit or we go up a bit for quite some time, we are unable to reach the level that we desired.

“TCN is the institution responsible for transporting wholesale energy from the off grid power plant spread across the country to electricity distribution companies, ‘’ he said.

Aliyu said the appointment of the members to the board of TCN was to enable them to serve the country to the best of their ability, bringing their wealth of experience to bear on their decisions at board meetings.

He said the members had key responsibility in overseeing the strategic direction at TCN within the context of the policies of the federal government.

Also speaking, chairman, Senate Committee on Power, Gabriel Suswam, said that every Nigerian is aware of the high deficit in the power sector.

“It is important we are here today to inaugurate the board of one of the parastatals that plays a pivotal role in the power supply chain in the country.

“I want to appeal to the chairman and members of the board to hit the ground running to enhance what is already being done by minister and managing director of TCN .

“There is a lot that needs to be done; there is a lot you have to do in order to change the narratives in the power sector, ‘’ he said.

Suswam while congratulating the members, said that efforts were being made by the federal government to enhance the ability of TCN to deliver service to Nigerians.

TCN managing director, Sule Abdulaziz said the absence of the board for many years was one of the reasons power transmission had some setbacks and solicited the cooperation of the minister and the new board to deliver on the company’s mandate.

Responding on behalf of other members, chairman of the Board, Mr Bulama Buni, assured the government that the board would justify the confidence reposed in it.

Buni said that members were aware of the role electricity plays in the socioeconomic development of a country.

“It is therefore in recognition of this that this board is going to be focused on providing an efficient, sustainable and effective service delivery, ‘’ he said

The members of board are Bulama Bukar Buni, chairman; Mohammed Wasaram, member, Ahmad Imamudeen, member, Nsima Ekere, member, Abdulkarim Disu, member and Gazali Tukur, member.

Other are Osagie Ediale, Ali Haruna, Appoloinia Okigbo, Clement Omeiyabaiye and Aisha Omar, representing Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning.

Also are Mr Alex Okoh, Director- General of Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE); Mr Emmanuel Anosike, director, Transmission, representing Ministry of Power and the managing director of TCN, Mr Sule Abdulaziz.