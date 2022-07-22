Power sector regulators, Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) and Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE), have approved the appointment of the Board of Kano Electricity Distribution Company Plc (KEDCO).

The approval followed Federal Government’s restructuring of five DisCos, as a result of takeover of three DisCos by Fidelity Bank, of which KEDCO is one of them.

The development led to the dissolution of the KEDCO’s board of directors.

A statement issued by the Chief Corporate Communications Officer, KEDCO, Ibrahim Sani Shawai, on Thursday, said consequently, NERC and BPE approved the appointment of Dangana, a seasoned management consultant and a business turnaround specialist, as the new MD/CEO of the company.

“Dangana will consolidate on the achievements of past management to improve operational efficiency and deliver long term value in the company by reducing Aggregate Technical, Commercial and Collection (ATC&C) losses and improving the company’s revenue base.

“With over 16 years experience in managing diverse portfolios across multiple sectors of the economy including power, investment banking, public finance, oil and gas and agro-allied industry, he will bring on board his deep experience in business transformation to maximise value for all KEDCO stakeholders.

“Prior to his appointment, Ahmed Dangana was a senior executive with Ernst and Young (EY), a multinational professional services firm providing consulting, assurance, tax and transactions services for clients in public and private sectors where, he led the Finance Transformation team in West Africa with focus on corporate restructure, financial management and business transformation. In this role, he led various projects with governments, development finance institutions and corporate entities on key developmental initiatives,” Shawai said.

He added that the regulators also approved Ambassador Hassan Tukur as the chairman of Board of Directors. Other members of the board include; Mr. Nelson Ahaneku, Engr Rabiu Suleiman, Mr Amaechi C. Aloke and Dr. Bashir Gwandu.

“Upon assumption to duty, the MD/CEO assured customers and all stakeholders of improved service delivery and electricity supply in Kano franchise, especially after the completion of the ongoing capex projects on network expansion and maintenance,” he stated.