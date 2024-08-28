The Imo State Government is close to generating, transmitting and distributing power across the 27 local government areas of the state due to the signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Orashi Electricity Company Limited to achieve the objective.

The pact was signed on behalf of the Imo State government at the Governor’s Office in Owerri by the state’s Commissioner for Power, Engr Nwabueze Oguchienti and the Acting Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Mr Basil Okolie.

For its part, the General Manager of Orashi Electricity Company Limited, Mr Valentine Obunmeyan and Mr. Mohammed Sahid signed for their company.

Imo State’s Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Mrs Rubby Emele, and her counterpart in the Rural Development and Empowerment, Chief Ifeanyi Oruh, signed as witnesses.

The deal was tagged: ”Memorandum of Agreement for The Light up Imo Project for the Rehabilitation, Expansion, Operation and Maintenance of Electricity Generation, Transmission and Distribution Assets of Imo State Government between the Imo State Government and the 27 Local Governments Areas of Imo State and Orashi Electricity Company Limited.’

Addressing both parties at the ceremony, Governor Hope Uzodimma said the signing marked the commencement of the plans to light up Imo State and ensure electricity gets to the 27 LGAs of the State on a permanent and steady basis.

The Governor said with the signing, the electricity company has been charged and mandated to embark on generation, transmission and distribution of power in the State.

“Government sees the project as a critical priority project that must be accomplished within record time,” Governor Uzodimma added.

He urged the state’s Ministry of Power to put all necessary arrangements in place to ensure that “by the end of the year, at least there is steady power in the urban areas.”

Governor Uzodimma promised that government will do her best to live up to the responsibilities expected of her in the agreement, both at the state and local governments levels, noting that “in return, we will expect the partners to do their part.”

“Government is not unmindful of the fact that it is going to be a heavy expenditure, but with God on our side, I am sure government will be able to accomplish it,” he said.

He reiterated that Imo State needs power to revitalise its ailing industries, bring in new industries, create jobs, and improve on ease of doing business and more importantly, to return the State back to what it used to be known as the tourism headquarters of the South-East zone.

He said by so doing, “the people will be empowered, life made more meaningful and our people will live longer.”