Kano State governor-elect, Engr. Abba Kabir Yusuf, has urged his supporters and members of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) to embark on prayers to Allah for ingenuity and guidance for his leadership towards delivering the dividends of democracy to the people of the State.

The prayers, he said, were sufficient as a show of solidarity and celebration of his victory at the election held on Saturday, and not trekking for miles by some of his supporters especially given the state of insecurity occasioned by banditry, kidnapping and terrorism threatening peaceful movement of people and goods across the length and breadth of the country.

While thanking his supporters within and outside Kano State, the Governor-elect urged the trekkers to discontinue the journey as their action may not reasonably contribute to solving lots of economic and social challenges awaiting the incoming government after taking over on May 29, 2023.

A statement signed by Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, the spokesperson to the Governor-elect, said the incoming Kano State government will be committed to a greater future of the people with security, health, education, economic, infrastructure and good welfare for the aged, civil servants and private sector being the cardinal objectives of Engr. Abba-led government.

He, therefore, tasked all hands to be on deck towards ensuring the actualisation of Kwankwasiyya and the NNPP vision for responsive leadership that works for all in the State.