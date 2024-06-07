Ad

Premier League clubs have voted to keep VAR but want to see improvements made to “benefit the game and supporters.”

Premier League side Wolves submitted a resolution to abandon VAR after a season where the technology was regularly in the spotlight and drew plenty of controversy from players and fans alike. A vote was subsequently held with clubs voting 19-1 in favour of keeping the technology. Such a proposal would have needed 14 of 20 clubs to vote in favour for it to pass but it was instead soundly beaten.

A statement read: “Premier League clubs today voted in favour of continuing to operate VAR in the Premier League. While VAR produces more accurate decision-making, it was agreed that improvements should be made for the benefit of the game and supporters. As part of thorough discussions at the Annual General Meeting, it was agreed that PGMOL, the Premier League and clubs all have important roles to play in improving the system and its reputation.”

The Premier League went on to highlight the six areas where improvements are needed following discussions with club regarding the technology,

1.Maintaining a high threshold for VAR intervention to deliver greater consistency and less interruptions to the flow of the game.

Reducing delays to the game, primarily through the introduction of semi-automated offside technology (SAOT) and the maintained high threshold for VAR intervention. Improving fan experience through a reduction in the delays, in-stadium announcements from referees after a post-VAR change of decision and where possible, an enhanced offering of big screen replays to include all VAR interventions. Working with PGMOL on the implementation of more robust VAR training to improve consistency, including an emphasis on speed of process while preserving accuracy. Increasing transparency and communication around VAR – including expanded communications from Premier League Match Centre and through broadcast programming such as “Match Officials Mic’d Up”. The delivery of a fan and stakeholder VAR communication campaign, which will seek to further clarify VAR’s role in the game to participants and supporters.”

There will certainly be changes next season in the Premier League with semi-automated offside technology set to be introduced. The technology has been used previously in the Champions League and at the World Cup and is expected to make decisions quicker and easier.