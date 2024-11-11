English Premier League referee, David Coote, has been suspended, pending a full investigation after videos were circulated on social media showing him making disparaging remarks about Liverpool and their former manager Jürgen Klopp.

ESPN reports that the two clips were posted on an account on X in which Coote was apparently sitting on a sofa next to an unidentified male, who asks questions about Liverpool and Klopp.

The English Football Association (FA) has said it was “aware of the matter” and conducting its own investigation.

If the videos are verified as being genuine, Coote – who was the referee for Liverpool’s 2-0 win at home to Aston Villa on Saturday – would appear to have no future as a top-flight referee.

There will be no further update from PGMOL, the refereeing body for English football, until the investigation has been completed, but Coote will be unavailable for selection as a referee or a VAR during this time.

Coote, 42, has been a Premier League referee since 2018 and took charge of the 2023 Carabao Cup final between Manchester United and Newcastle. He was a FIFA-listed official between 2020 and 2022.

While not on a UEFA list as a referee, he has, alongside Stuart Attwell, been a lead VAR and was appointed to Euro 2024.