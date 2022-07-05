PremiumTrust Bank has expanded its operations with the opening of a new branch in boosting financial inclusion in the country.

The bank, which commenced full commercial banking operations in April 2022, commissioned its fifth branch in Effurun, Uvwie local government area, the commercial hub of Delta.

Speaking at the opening of the branch, the managing director and chief executive officer of PremiumTrust Bank, Mr Emmanuel Emefienim, noted that, though the bank was new, it parades seasoned bankers with years of experience in the banking industry.

“PremiumTrust Bank is a new bank licensed by the Central Bank of Nigeria(CBN) some months back, but it is not entirely new because the management team behind the bank have vast experience in the industry.”

Emefienim highlighted that, between April 19 2022, when the bank first commenced its business activities, the Effurun branch became the fifth branch the bank had opened.

“Today marks a major landmark for PremiumTrust Bank as we open our fifth branch. It should also be noted that within the next two weeks, the Abuja branch will be opened and that makes its six branches in a row,” he said.

He noted that the choice of Effurun was well-thought-out, as it is the commercial nerve centre of the state, saying, “we will deliver the type of service that is peculiar and unique not just to PremiumTrust Bank but to the host communities.”

Also, the Ovie of Uvwie Kingdom, HRM Emmanuel Abe I, assured that “we will continue to pray to ensure that you have a conducive atmosphere to transact your business in Uvwie and its environs,”

The monarch urged the management of the bank to carry the host community along as promised.

Delta state coordinator of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission, Engr. Godwin Iruafemi, said it was time to have such a bank in the area, stating that, it is clear that PremiumTrust is prepared for business development and finding solutions to customers’ needs.