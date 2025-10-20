The University of Ilorin (UNILORIN) has produced 316 first class graduands out of the 11,886 that will be graduating during its 40th convocation ceremony.

Out of the total figure, 4,120 also baged second class (upper division), 5,939, second class (lower division), 1,078 got third class while 11 will be graduating with pass.

The vice chancellor of the University, Prof. Wahab Egbewole, announced this during a press briefing on Monday to herald the institution’s 40th convocation ceremony billed to hold on October 21 and 22, 2025.

He said the university has also sustained a place amongst the best ranked universities in the country and has attracted huge amount of grants to the tune of N2.5bn allocated to the university by TETFund for the year 2025.

“Equally, a special high impact (SHIP) was given to our university to upgrade facilities in the sum of N4,000,000,000 at the College of Health Sciences and another N750,000m for the construction of hostel at the College.The award was presented by the Honorable minister of Education, Dr. Maruf Tunji Alausa, on 29th April 2025,” he said.

In the area of research, Egbewole disclosed that one of the university staff, an associate professor in the department of veterinary public health and preventive medicine, Dr. Ismail Odetokun, featured prominently amongst the the most cited Google scholar around the world with an impressive 11,826 citations.

Egbewole announced that the visitor’s to the university, President Bola Tinubu, will commission seven new projects during the convocation ceremonies.

He listed the project to include the Faculty of Social Sciences building, lecture hall for Faculty of Social Sciences and Management Sciences, English drama studio for Faculty of Arts and renovated blocks 1-10.

Others, according to him, are renovated department of Geography and Environmental Management building, remodelled and developed UNILORIN Innovation Hub and Technical and Entrepreneurship Centre road.