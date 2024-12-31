The Presidency has criticised Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed’s recent comment, “We will show President Tinubu our actual colour.

The statement was criticised as lacking statesmanship and counterproductive to fostering national unity.

Special Adviser on Media and Communications to President Bola Tinubu, Sunday Dare, in a post on his X page, said the governor’s remarks, made in response to the Federal Government’s Tax Reform Act, were unbecoming of a state leader.

“This kind of rhetoric is divisive and undermines the collaborative spirit needed between state governments and the Federal Government to address the pressing challenges facing our nation,” Dare said.

The Presidency disclosed that under President Tinubu’s administration, Bauchi State has received N144 billion in federal allocations—a record high.

This includes funds for local governments and a special N2 billion intervention for food security.

“It is worth noting that Bauchi State has been a key beneficiary of federal allocations, yet the state continues to struggle with poverty and underdevelopment,” Dare said.

“Instead of issuing threats, the governor should focus on using these resources to improve the lives of his people.”

Dare also outlined the advantages of the Tax Reform Act, which he said was designed to ease the burden on small businesses, enhance agricultural productivity, and streamline tax collection processes.

“The Tax Reform Act includes provisions that directly benefit states like Bauchi, particularly its small business owners and farming communities,” he added.

“Governor Mohammed should embrace these reforms and leverage them to drive economic growth.”

The Presidency urged Governor Mohammed to retract his statement and engage constructively with the Federal Government to address any concerns.

“At this critical moment in Nigeria’s development, leaders must demonstrate unity and a commitment to the collective good,” Dare said. “Statements like these are not just unhelpful; they erode the trust and collaboration needed to move the nation forward.”

The Presidency emphasised that progress can only be achieved through dialogue, transparency, and the effective use of federal resources, urging all political leaders to prioritise national cohesion over divisive rhetoric.