The Presidency has dismissed claims circulating online that security agents were deployed to obstruct Senators from performing their legislative duties, particularly regarding a purported attempt to impeach the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, on Wednesday.

In a statement released by the Special Adviser to the President on National Assembly Matters (Senate), Senator Basheer Lado, the reports were described as “baseless” and urged the public to disregard them.

He emphasided that there was no discord among the Senators, highlighting the unity within the National Assembly in its dedication to advancing Nigeria’s democracy.

“The President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, in line with his dedication to a harmonious working relationship among the senators, recognizes the critical role of the senate in driving legislative progress.

“His Excellency remains committed to ensuring that this collaboration is based on mutual respect, dialogue, and shared goals for peace, progress and prosperity of all Nigerians,” he added.

Lado clarified that the security presence at the National Assembly Complex was routine and intended solely for the safety and protection of legislators and parliamentary workers.

The Presidency urged the public to reject such misleading reports, which could undermine the integrity of Nigeria’s legislative processes.

LEADERSHIP earlier reported that the Senate President had during the plenary on Wednesday afternoon debunked rumour of impeachment plot against him, describing the viral reports as a ‘mischief’ and ‘fake news’ even as he ordered an investigation of the source and promoters of the report.