The Presidency has dismissed allegations that the Tinubu administration was favouring the South-West region in its security sector appointments.

Following the appointment of Major General Olufemi Oluyede as Acting Chief of Army Staff, critics on social media accused President Bola Tinubu of “Yorubanisation”—a term implying favoritism toward the Yoruba ethnic group of South-West.

Oluyede was appointed to act on behalf of General Taoreed Lagbaja, who is receiving medical treatment abroad.

Some Nigerians have argued that equally qualified officers from other regions could have temporarily assumed the role.

Responding to the criticisms, the Special Adviser to the President on Public Communications and Orientation, Sunday Dare, shared a breakdown of security appointments under Tinubu administration.

According to Dare’s list, the North-West holds the highest number of security appointments with eight, followed by the South-West with five, and the North-Central with four. The North-East has three appointees, while the South-South and South-East have one each.

“Facts do not lie. Below we see laid bare the facts about the regional outlook of President Tinubu’s appointments within 20 security agencies. The label of him favouring Yorubas in the Security set up does not fit. Nigeria we hail thee!,” Dare wrote.