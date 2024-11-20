The apex northern socio-cultural group, Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), has expressed their choice of supporting a Northern candidate and others who might be seeking political offices in the 2027 general election, to save the North and the country in general.

This was disclosed by the National Chairman of ACF, Mamman Mike Osuman, while speaking during Forum’s National Executive Council (NEC) meeting held at the ACF secretariat in Kaduna on Wednesday.

The ACF chieftain said the meeting was aimed at x-raying the deplorable situation the Northern region found itself at the moment while urging Northerners to brace up to their responsibilities in saving the region from bad governance through the 2027 elections.

“There is now a clarion call for individual sacrifices and individual inputs for the survival of our region and the emancipation of our downtrodden people.

“A sizeable number of our brothers and sisters in the region have demonstrated proclivity towards politics and political offices come 2027. They are already focusing on the 2027 elections. While politics is sine qua non in our clime, this present moment calls for the recognition of our Region’s plights and strategic efforts for ameliorating hardships that have beseeched on people.

“I do understand their feelings. It is not in doubt that the North is currently under siege. Our dear region is not only being viciously attacked by bandits, terrorists and kidnappers but also by sinister devices like disproportionate considerations and inequitable treatment.

“Not long ago, I received an invitation from a new body called League of Northern Democrats (LND) attached to the invitation were seven (7) pages wherein were listed 260 names most of whom were former Governors, Senators and known great sons and daughters from the North. I do admit that some policies of the current administration are repugnant and adverse to our interests as a region.

“ACF believes that certain policies and behaviours of our leaders within our region need some critical evaluation. It is in that vein that I raise the following questions; to what extent are our elected leaders demonstrating prudence and concern for our domestic and environmental problems?

“To what extent are our Governors and legislators synergising with our traditional leaders in combating ills that exist within our region? To the extent that some of our sons, daughters, sisters and brothers are sometimes criminis participants in the disquiet, ills and crimes that torment us in our region, what are we (LEADERS OF THOUGHT AND STAKEHOLDERS) doing towards arresting their evil trend and propensities.

“Have our parents, religious teachers and the elites initiated an orientation and public awareness that will educate our people on the need for self-defence and self-preservation?

“Illegal minings by foreigners aided by our people exist in some states. What local strategies are on the ground towards arresting this vice,” Osuman stated.

Supporting the objectives of the League of Northern Democrats (LND), the ACF chairman added that the objectives have been “constituted in response to the worsening condition in Northern Nigeria a region that has been plagued by endemic poverty, illiteracy, religious and ethnic conflicts, unemployment, insecurity and the collapse of key institutions.

“The waning political relevance of our region within the larger Nigerian nation-state is also a matter of grave concern that the League seeks to address.”