President Appoints Alake, Ribadu, Others As Special Advisers

President Bola Tinubu has appointed former Lagos State commissioner of information, Dele Alake, the pioneer chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Nuhu Ribadu and six others as special advisers.

Born on October 6, 1956, Aleke was a former commissioner for information and strategy in Lagos State between 1999-2007 under the then governor of Lagos State, Bola Tinubu.

He was also the communication advisor and confidant of the late Moshood Abiola, the winner of the annulled June 12 presidential election in Nigeria in 1993.

In December 2014, he was appointed as the director of media and communication of the Buhari Campaign Organisation.

Ribadu was born on November 21, 1960 and was the pioneer executive chairman of Nigeria’s Economic and EFCC between 2003 and 2007.