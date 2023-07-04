President Asks Yerima To Resolve Gov Dauda, Matawalle Feud

Following the ongoing conflict between Zamfara State governor Lawal Dauda and his predecessor, Bello Matawalle, President Bola Tinubu has enlisted the assistance of former governor of the state, Ahmed Yerima to mediate and resolve the crisis.

Yerima disclosed this to State House correspondents on Monday after meeting with President Tinubu at the presidential villa.

When asked about the tensions between the current and former governor in his home state of Zamfara, Yerima affirmed his commitment to promoting stability.

He stated that President Tinubu had requested his assistance in resolving the issues and he pledged to work towards achieving peace in the state.

“You see, the issue of Zamfara, like you rightly said, I’m now a father in Zamfara. Even Mr. President in my interaction this afternoon has requested me to put my best to ensure that there’s stability in the state and that is what we are doing already.