Mmesoma: UK-Based Investigator Uwajeh Seeks Discreet Probe Of JAMB

Victor Uwajeh, the Chief Investigator of UK-based firm, Global Private Investigators Limited, has called for a thorough inquiry into the controversy trailing one of the ‘top scorers’ in the 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

Uwajeh, a renowned International Private Investigator, in a statement released Tuesday in Abuja, urged the authorities in Nigeria to carry out an independent probe without involving the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB).

Recall that on Sunday, JAMB accused Ejikeme Mmesoma of “manipulating” her result in this year’s examination. It consequently barred the Anambra based Enugu native from sitting for the exam for the next three years, claiming that she simply falsified a copy of a result slip of a candidate named “Asimiyu Mariam Omobolanle,” who sat the UTME in 2021 and scored 138.

Reacting to the development, Uwajeh said there was more to the drama than meets the eye.

According to him, the way and manner JAMB has gone about the controversy leaves a lot to be desired.

Rather than carry out a comprehensive probe, Uwajeh lamented that the exam body has resorted to a media trial, thereby putting the young girl under serious trauma.