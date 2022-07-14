The federal government has said that there was no Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) between it and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) which currently awaits signing by the President Muhammadu Buhari.

Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, said even when such agreement is produced between unions and the federal government , it is not the President that signs but the government side, comprising MDAs led by the direct employer with the concilliating ministry as a witness.

A statement by the ministry’s head, press and public relations, Olajide Oshundun, noted that the clarification was necessary in view of what it called a misinformation from the president of ASUU, Prof. Osodeke, as well as his branch leaders, calling on President Buhari to sign an agreement which they claimed was reached between ASUU with the federal government.

The statement reads in part, “Ngige therefore wishes to inform Nigerians that there is no such Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) that has been reached between the federal government, ASUU and other university unions on the renegotiation of their salaries and allowances (wages). What is in existence is a proposal. Even when such CBA is made, it is not the President that signs it. From available records, no Nigerian President or sovereign signs such.

“The true position is that Nigerians are aware that ASUU has been on strike since February 14, 2022 and locked in negotiations on their demand, especially of their conditions of service – wages , salaries, allowances and other public service matters, that should be guided by relevant Federal Government Ministries and agencies – Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Education, Ministry of Labour and Employment, Budget Office of the Federation, National Salaries Income and Wages Commission, Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation, through the newly set-up Prof. Nimi Briggs Committee”.

“It is pertinent to note that that Prof Nimi Brigg Committee, just like the Prof. Munzali Committee it replaced, is an internal committee of the Ministry of Education to receive ASUU demands and renegotiate areas of 2009 Agreement while also receiving briefs from the MDAs mentioned above that act as advisers, before making any counter offer to ASUU and other unions.

“Unfortunately, ASUU insisted that these relevant advisory MDAs recuse themselves from the sitting of the Briggs Committee, accusing them of non-cooperation. All alone with the Prof Briggs Committee, ASUU started fixing their salaries and allowances to the exclusion of the statutory government ministries and agencies that manage the entire annual finances of government, budget and fiscal policies, and the Office of the Head of Civil Service that is in charge of ensuring that public service rules and regulations are not undermined in any condition of service offered to public officers in the universities.”

The minister also appealed to ASUU and their sister university unions to go back to school, while government labours with their leaders to produce a standard pay rise as soon as possible.