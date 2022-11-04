President Muhammadu Buhari has called for more neighborliness and mutual understanding between African states in order to enhance trade, security and promote development of the continent.

The president, represented by the minister of state, Foreign Affairs, Zubairu Dada, at the commissioning ceremony of the Nigeria/Cameroon Joint Border Post and Bridge, yesterday in Mfum, Cross River state, said the 1.5km project would enhance the interconnectivity of “our people and communities, improve living standards, reduce barriers to inter-regional trade and strengthen border security.’’

“It is with great sense of satisfaction that we are witnessing the official joint commissioning of the Mfum/Ekok 1.5km Bridge and Joint Border Post (JBP). Let me begin with commending the leaderships of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), the Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS), and the government of the Republic of Cameroon that worked closely to realise this project, as well as the African Development Bank (AfDB) that provided funding for the execution and completion of this 1.5km Joint Border Project,” he said.

President Buhari in a statement by presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina noted that the projects will deepen the inextricably linked cultural and traditional fraternal bonds that already exist between Nigerians and Cameroonians living around the border communities.

“Let me also underscore that in order to maximise the benefits of these projects, the Nigerian and Cameroonian officials that would be saddled with the responsibility of manning the Joint Border Post, in particular, must act in the most professional manner, as well as in line with the global best practices, effective from today,’’ he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

President Buhari affirmed that the completion of the project had made both Nigerians and Cameroonians living around the area jubilant.

“Such excitement symbolises the resolve of our People and Governments to remain connected in spite of our seemingly artificial boundaries.