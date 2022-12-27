President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with the family of the former first Nigeria’s High Commissioner to South Africa, Ambassador Shehu Malami, who passed away recently.

Buhari, described the news of the death of the Sokoto Prince and businessman, as a great shock and sad development.

The president’s message was delivered to the family of the deceased by the minister of police affairs, Alhaji Muhammadu Maigari-Dingyadi.

Buhari said, “the late boardroom guru was a renowned business leader, respected globally, who believed in the country’s economic prowess.

“The late Malami was an icon of business as well as industry and a graceful traditionalist whose passing away is a big loss to the entire nation.”

The president on behalf of the government, extended his condolences to the family and friends, Sultanate Council of Sokoto, government and the people of Sokoto State over the irreparable loss.

The late former envoy, who died on Monday, December 19, 2022, at a private hospital in Cairo, Egypt was buried last Thursday in Sokoto.