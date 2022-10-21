The Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF) has said President Muhammadu Buhari will today presents Award of Excellence to 44 distinguished individuals in Abuja.

This was contained in a statement made available to LEADERSHIP Friday yesterday in Abuja by the permanent secretary, General Services Office, Nnamdi Maurice Mbaeri, on behalf of the secretary to the government of the federation (SGF), Mr Boss Mustapha.

He said the award recognises and rewards innovation, leadership and other exceptional achievements of individuals that have contributed immensely to the growth and development of the public service and the country at large.

The statement reads in part: “The Best Strategic (TBS) Media in collaboration with the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation is organising the maiden edition of the Nigeria Excellence Awards in Public Service (NEAPS).

“The award will be presented by President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House Conference Centre, Abuja, on Friday, 21st October, 2022 at 10:00 am. All guests are expected to be seated by 9:30 am.”