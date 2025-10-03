Advertisement

President Bola Tinubu will depart Lagos on Saturday, October 4, for Jos, Plateau State capital, to attend the funeral prayers in honour of Nana Lydia Yilwatda Goshwe, mother of the APC National Chairman, Professor Nantewe Yilwatda Goshwe.

According to a statement by Presidential spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, the President will later address Church Leaders across the North at the headquarters of the COCIN Church in Jos.

“President Tinubu will return to Lagos on the same day after the visit,” he added.