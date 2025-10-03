Advertisement

Ondo State governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has urged the people of Ekiti State to re-elect Governor Biodun Oyebanji in 2026, to consolidate on the achievements of his administration and ensure continuity of people-oriented governance.

Aiyedatiwa made the call on Friday at the funeral service of High Chief Mathew Okunola, father of Justice Oyebisi Omoleye of the Court of Appeal, held at St. Paul’s Anglican Church, Ikole Ekiti.

Advertisement

Describing Governor Oyebanji as “a dependable leader” who has brought “stability, unity and development” to the state in the last three years, the Ondo governor said a second term would give him the opportunity to deepen policies that have positively impacted the lives of Ekiti people.

“Please continue to support Governor Oyebanji because he has performed excellently well, and if given another chance, he will do more,” Aiyedatiwa said.

“This work is a big one, and we cannot do it alone. The things we are doing are not what can happen within one month. Everyone wants it to get to them immediately, and it is not possible. Just be patient with us.”

The Ondo State governor, who stressed the importance of sustained prayers for the state’s progress, described Oyebanji as a “divine blessing” guiding Ekiti towards development.

While consoling Justice Omoleye and her family, Aiyedatiwa praised the late Chief Okunola as “a highly respected community leader” whose life of service and integrity should be emulated.

“The deceased did well and that is why we see everybody here today. Those of us alive at this time, let us do well while we are alive. Whatever position we occupy, let us put in our best, just as my brother Governor Oyebanji is putting in his best, and I am also trying my best in my state,” he said.

Governor Oyebanji, in his tribute, described the late Okunola as “a trailblazer and an achiever” who would be remembered for his dedication to community development and the positive influence he had on the Ikole Traditional Council, the Church, and the society at large.

“He lived a fulfilled life of impact,” Oyebanji said, urging the family and people of Ikole to take solace in his legacy.

In his homily, the Vicar in charge of St. Silas Anglican Church, Omuo Ekiti, Venerable Ajao Mathew, described the deceased as “a true lover of God and His work” who lived a life of service to the church and humanity.

“He was known for his wisdom and godly counsel. His guidance in times of need and words of encouragement touched many lives within the community and beyond,” the cleric said.

The service was attended by dignitaries including the Attorney General of Ekiti State, Dayo Apata (SAN); Chief Judge of the State, Justice Lekan Ogunmoye; Head of Service, Dr. Folakemi Olomojobi; as well as members of the Bar and Bench.