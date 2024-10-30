The senior special assistant to the president on technical, vocational, and entrepreneurship education (SSAP-TVEE), Madam Abiola Arogundade, has provided support to an indigent mother of six, Mrs. Eucharia Ego Okpalannadi, with a multi-purpose solar kiosk and additional business start-up items to help her earn a living as a professional seamstress.

Okpalannadi, from Achina in Anambra State, was taken to Abuja by the former minister of women affairs, Barr. Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye, when news emerged in July that her husband had allegedly defiled their three-year-old daughter.

For her safety, Mrs Okpalannadi had called on relevant authorities for protection.

At a ceremony held at her office, Arogundade explained that the support was intended to help Okpalannadi rebuild her life after months of inactivity due to the traumatic experience.

The solar-powered kiosk will enable her to resume her seamstress work and offer additional services, such as phone charging. Arogundade also committed to providing her with a Point of Sale (POS) machine and N100,000 to assist with her business setup.

In her remarks, Madam Arogundade, who presented the kiosk in collaboration with the former minister of women affairs, highlighted that the gesture aligns with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which aims to lift the lives of indigent Nigerians.

“This kiosk can be used for multiple functions,” Arogundade said. “You can use it for POS services, phone charging, and other business opportunities.”

Barr. Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye, recounting the circumstances that brought her in contact with Okpalannadi, stated, “This is one of the women I assisted during my tenure as minister, along with her 3-year-old daughter. I ensured her safety by bringing her to Abuja. Thanks to Madam Arogundade’s support, she can now begin a new life.”

The former minister added that she had provided accommodation for Okpalannadi and secured a sewing machine to help her start her seamstress business. As part of her contribution, she also presented the grateful mother with N100,000 in cash.