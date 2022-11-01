The news of the death of popular singer, Davido’s first son, Ifeanyi has been received with shock with popular Nigerians and fans mourning and sending their condolences.

Ifeanyi was said to have drowned in a swimming pool at the singer’s residence in the Banana Island area of Lagos State.

It was gathered that Davido and Chioma were not at the residence when it happened.

Many Nigerians have expressed their sadness over the news while some wished and hoped the news was false.

The presidential candidate of Labour Party, Dr Peter Obi has offered his condolence to the family, praying that God grants them healing and comfort during this period.

Obi said, “My sincere condolences to Davido and Chioma, over the death of their son, Ifeanyi. I cannot begin to imagine the pains they are going through at the moment. May God grant them healing, strength and comfort in this trying time. My thoughts and prayers are with the family.”

People’s Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has also offered his condolences and said, “My thoughts and prayers are with Davido and Chioma and the Adeleke family at this time. I pray for God to strengthen and comfort them.”

All Progressives Congress

(APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu equally offered his condolence. He said, “Oluremi and I send our heartfelt and deepest condolences to Davido, Chioma and the entire Adeleke family over the tragic loss of their son, Ifeanyi. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family. May the Lord grant them the fortitude and strength to deal with this painful tragedy”.