The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Adamawa State, Senator Aishatu Binani, could not deliver her polling unit for the presidential candidate of her party, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, at the just-concluded election held on Saturday.

Both Senator Binani and the younger brother to the First Lady Aisha Buhari, Modi Halilu, voted at the same Polling Unit 006, Mbamoi Ward in Yola, but lost to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

According to the declared result from the unit by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), while the PDP polled 129 votes, the APC trailed behind with 101 votes.

Binani will be contesting the state governorship election against the sitting Adamawa State governor Ahmadu Fintiri of the PDP in March 11 governorship election in the state.

Senator Aishatu Binani, who currently represents Adamawa Central in the National Assembly, who won the Adamawa State governorship ticket of APC had recently advised Governor Fintiri to prepare his handover note, as his government will soon expire.