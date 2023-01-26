Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has appointed Senator Dino Melaye as the party’s Chief Collation Officer for the February 25 presidential election.

Recall that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had already announced that the International Conference Centre (ICC) in Abuja will serve as the National Situation Room and Collation Centre for the 2023 general elections.

Melaye, who currently serves as the Spokesperson and Director of Public Affairs, PDP Presidential Campaign Management Committee, will, by the appointment, represent the party at the National Collation Centre in Abuja.

He was at different times a member of the House of Representatives and Senate in the National Assembly.

Melaye’s name as the chief collation officer for the PDP presidential candidate has since been forwarded to INEC, which has uploaded same on its portal.