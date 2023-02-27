Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State has failed to deliver his Local Government Area to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the just-concluded presidential election held on Saturday.

In Zaria local government area of the State where he and Uba Sani, the APC governorship candidate in the March 11 election hail from, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, won.

While Atiku polled 62,260 votes, APC candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, garnered 41,432 votes while Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) came third with 8,729 votes and Peter Obi of Labour Party trailed with 3,634 votes.

Of the 16 local government area results announced so far, APC has won only one, while the PDP has emerged victorious in nine and the Labour Party has won six.