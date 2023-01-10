Director-General of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Campaign Council in Rivers State, Dr. Abiye Sekibo, has expressed the hope that the people of the State will give full support to the party’s presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, in the February 25, 2023 election.

Sekibo disclosed this on Tuesday while addressing members of a pro-PDP group, the Arewa Democrats, who visited him at his residence in Port Harcourt, the State capital.

He said: “We have work on our hand, we have a job to convince everybody who is of voting age to come out that day and vote for PDP, vote for the umbrella, vote for Atiku Abubakar as President of Nigeria.

“As far as we are concerned in Rivers State, Atiku Abubakar is a son of Rivers State. So, Rivers people will support him in full.”

Sekibo, who is a former Minister of Transport, applauded the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for introducing the use of Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) in the forthcoming general election.

He said: “We thank INEC for what they have done by bringing BVAS. On the voting day, it’s you and your BVAS.”

The PDP Campaign Director-General said the party expected 250,000 votes from the Arewa Community in Rivers State, saying that Rivers people have always had a good relationship with the Arewa Community.

Sekibo said: “I am happy because in this our project, we need all hands to be on deck. When your convener said you wl give us 10,000 votes, that is too small. I know that the Arewa Community in Rivers State are more than 250,000.

“So, providing only 10,000 is not enough. I want you to mobilize the entire 250,000. Let all of them come on this project. I have closely worked with the Arewa Community in Rivers State from 1992 when Alhaji Kwande and us were doing NRC in the state.

“Under Chief Melford Okilo, we had our father, Alhaji Donu in this town, who was our backbone in NPN. So, my relationship with Arewa Community in Rivers State dates back to 70s after the war. Alhaji Donu was like our father. His children were our friends and brothers and we have always lived together.

“There has never been a problem between the Arewa Community and Rivers people. In fact, the Arewa Community in Rivers State are Rivers people. When a Rivers son was contesting for the presidential ticket, you supported him because you are part of us.

“Now, we are at a point where we need to rescue and recover Nigeria. Only PDP can do it and only Wazirin Adamawa, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, former Vice President of Nigeria, with great experience can do it.”