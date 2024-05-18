The Udumata Teachers Association (UTA) has lauded Rivers State governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, for appointing sons of Ekpeye ethnic nationality into prominent positions of trust in his administration.

UTA is a group of teachers in Ekpeye ethnic nationality of Ahoada-East and Ahoada-West local government areas of the state.

In a statement made available to LEADERSHIP in Port Harcourt on Saturday, the group thanked Fubara for the appointment of Rt. Hon. Edison Ehie as Chief of Staff, Government House, as well as the appointment of Professor Victor Akujuru as Deputy Vice Chancellor of the Rivers State University.

The statement, which was signed by Evangelist Emperor Job and Hon. Okezie Okpara, chairman and secretary, respectively, also thanked the governor for the appointment of Dr. Nname Ewor as Chairman, Governing Council of Captain Elechi Amadi Polytechnic, Port Harcourt.

It congratulated Fubara on his victory at the Supreme Court as well as Comrade Collins Echikpu on his emergence as Rivers State chairman of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT).

While congratulating the appointees on their new positions, UTA urged them to carry out their duties in a manner that will bring development to the state and glory to the Ekpeye nation.