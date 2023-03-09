President-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu yesterday inaugurated a team of 49 Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SANs) to defend his election at the February 25, 2023 presidential election before the Court of Appeal sitting as the presidential election tribunal.

Speaking at the inaugural meeting held at the Ikoyi office of his lead counsel, Chief Wole Olanipekun (SAN), Tinubu told the 50-member team that the task before them is not just about defending his election, noting that it is a task that has the defence of democracy as its major prime.

The president-elect referred to the results of the presidential election, particularly those of Lagos and Katsina, his home state and that of President Muhammadu Buhari, saying the defeat suffered by the All Progressives Congress (APC) were unthinkable outcomes that were only possible due to the free and fair nature of the election.

Tinubu noted his complete trust in the abilities of members of his legal team, just as he said over the years he had worked with most of them in the course of his own defence of democracy and democratic institutions.

He expressed complete faith in the ability of members of the team to bring their wealth of knowledge, experience and diligence to bear in the defence of popular wishes of the Nigerian people.

He thanked them for their patriotism, altruism and selflessness, stating that by volunteering to accept his instruction, they not only represented him, but the Nigerian people who clearly stated their choice.

Tinubu commended the assemblage of senior counsel for their comity, camaraderie, collegiality, partnership and solidarity with the masses.

Responding, the lead counsel, Olanipekun accepted the charge by the president-elect, noting that given the calibre of counsel gathered, it was not a question of leadership, but one of team work.

He implored all members of the team to be aware that the task before them is a solemn and sober one, which they must execute by bringing every inch of their expertise to bear.

On the enormity of the task, he insisted that as it has to do with the instrumentality of the law, the team is ready to extract, extricate and excavate any legal authority, no matter where they may be hidden in the world, in order to carry out Tinubu’s instructions.

Present at the meeting were Prince Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), Mallam Yusuf Ali (SAN), Tayo Oyetibo (SAN), Chief Niyi Akintola (SAN), Chukwuma Ekomaru (SAN), Dr. Hassan Liman (SAN), Professor Dakas Dakas (SAN) and Anthony Malik (SAN).

Also, in attendance at the meeting were Babatunde Ogala (SAN), the All Progressives Congress’ legal adviser, Ahmad El-Marzuq, Life Bencher, and Festus Keyamo (SAN).

In their contributions, they assured counsel of the party’s support whenever required, and insisted on the sanctity of the president-elect’s mandate.

Other members of the Tinubu’s legal team who are all SANs are Chief Akin Olujimi, Emmanuel Ukala, Chief Afolabi Fashanu, Prof. Konyinsola Ajayi, Chief Niyi Akintola, Prof. Taiwo Osipitan, Tani Molajo, Tayo Oyetibo, Mike Igbokwe, Bayo Adelodun, Oladele Adesina, Oladipo Okpeseyi, Lawal Pedro, Chukwuma Ekomaru, Olasupo Shasore, Abiodun Owonikoko, Dr. Hassan Liman, Adesegun Ajibola, Solomon Umoh, Tunde Busari Prof. Dakas Dakas, Ogwu James Onoja, Prof. J. Olukayode Olatoke, Chief Hakeem Afolabi and Dr. Muiz Banire.

The rest are Oladapo Olanipekun, A.U Mustapha, Chief Yomi Aliyu, Olusola Oke, Kehinde Ogunwumiju, Bode Olanipekun, Prof Lawan Yusufari, Anthony Malik, Babatunde Ogala, Funmi Quadri, Remi Olatubora, Kunle Adegoke, Abdul Mohammed Rafindadi, Chief Anthony Adeniyi, Marcel Oru, M.A Abubakar, Said Sanusi, Adebayo Mutalubi Ojo, Hanafin Mumin and Prince Lukman Fagbemi.