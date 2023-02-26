The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has won in eight local government areas of Kwara State.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has so far released results from eight out of the 16 local government areas in the State.

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alh Atiku Abubakar, came second in the results so far released.

The eight LGAs won by Tinubu were Ilorin East, Ilorin South, Isin, Offa, Oke-Ero, Ilorin East, Ekiti and Irepodun.

Declaring the results on Sunday, the collation officers stated that APC presidential candidate polled 15,123 in Asa; 4,484 in Isin; 19,475 in Offa; 6, 016 in Oke-Ero; 24,264 in Ilorin East; 5,739 in Ekiti; 11, 545 in Irepodun, and 21,620 in Ilorin South.

The collation officers also said that the PDP presidential candidate trailed behind with results from the eight LGAs: Asa – 10,482; Ekiti – 3,760; Isin – 2,506; Ilorin East – 13,793; Oke-Ero – 3, 074; Offa – 3,508; Irepodun – 6,368, and Ilorin South – 10,806.