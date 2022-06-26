A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kwara State, Alhaji Sa’adu Salahu, has said that the party’s presidential candidate, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu, will win the 2023 presidential election with a landslide.

He based his optimism on the vast experience of Tinubu in the nation’s politics and capacity to deliver good governance.

Salahu, who is the special adviser to the Kwara State governor on Strategy, declared that Tinubu is the man to beat in the presidential poll, saying, “the presidential candidate of APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu is going to win, even landslide as late MKO Abiola did in 1993. That is what Nigerians are going to repeat in 2023 general elections for APC all over Nigeria.”

He further described the APC’s presidential candidate as a reputable democrat, credible and endearing politician whose track record of achievements speaks volume.

Salahu said Tinubu’s political precedence, achievements and contributions to the advancement of Nigeria’s democracy and development of the nation placed him far ahead of other presidential candidates.

He added that Tinubu’s achievements as Lagos State governor, between 1999 and 2007, made Lagos the city of excellence, not only in Nigeria, but in the entire African continent.

The seasoned politician and veteran journalist said Tinubu’s vast knowledge of economy and revenue generation drive for sustainable growth and development, kick-started speedy upward movement of Lagos monthly Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) from N600million to over N45billion as at now, thereby fast-tracking unprecedented development since 1999.

According to him, “Through this effort,Tinubu succeeded in making Lagos the only state in Nigeria that can survive without relying on Federal Allocation. We can all remember the period when Tinubu as Lagos State Governor, managed the state effectively, even when the federal government refused to pay Lagos it’s own share of federal revenue.”

Salahu added that Tinubu’s selfless efforts in the enthronement of Nigeria’s latest democracy and progressive governance is most valuable and overwhelming.

“Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the presidential hopeful of our noble party, APC, is being celebrated all over the world as one of the founding fathers of New Nigeria, because he was one of the few Nigerian patriots who ensured that the nation returns to democracy,” he added.