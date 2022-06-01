A political support group, Saraki Is Coming Door To Door, has praised former Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, for his performance at the last special national convention of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), saying the Waziri of Ilorin Emirate remains a hero.

Saraki came distant third at the PDP presidential primary election conducted at the special convention of the party last Saturday with 70 votes. Former vice president Atiku Abubakar won the exercise with 371 votes to emerge the party’s presidential candidate for the 2023 elections.

Coordinator of Saraki Is Coming Door To Door organisation, Umar Faringado Kazaure, in a statement issued in Abuja on Tuesday, said Saraki performed excellently well at the PDP presidential primary exercise given the odds against him, hence the group was proud of him.

“Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki came third in the presidential primaries. We are proud of him because he performed excellently well against the backdrop of the odds against him.

“He is a hero and we believe tomorrow is another day. He is one person Nigeria needs at the moment in order to bridge the leadership gap in the country.

“However, we commend Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki’s sportsmanship at the exercise. He is not desperate and he has expressed his readiness to support the winner of the primary election as a real party man that he is,” Faringado stated.