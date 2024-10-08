The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has retracted its press statement about planned sanction against Starlink, the satellite internet service provider owned by American tech billionaire Elon Musk.

In another notice sent to media outlets on Tuesday, NCC admitted that the prior statement was released in error, requesting that any publications based on it be undone.

“Kindly note that this press statement on Starlink was issued in error. It is hereby WITHDRAWN. If already published, kindly BRING DOWN,” stated Kunle Azeez, the NCC’s Manager of Media Relations.

The withdrawn statement initially suggested that the NCC was preparing to take enforcement action against Starlink due to the company’s recent hike in subscription fees in Nigeria, which the regulator said had not received its approval.

According to the NCC’s Director of Public Affairs, Reuben Muoka, the commission was not aware of the price hike, which saw Starlink’s monthly subscription increase by 97%, from N38,000 to N75,000. The cost of the Starlink installation kit also jumped 34%, from N440,000 to N590,000.

“The decision by Starlink to unilaterally review its subscription packages upwards did not receive the approval of the Nigerian Communications Commission,” Muoka noted. He added that the NCC was “surprised” by the company’s move, as Starlink had already filed a request for the adjustment, which is still under review.

As of now, it has remained unclear how the NCC plans to address Starlink’s price changes, given the withdrawal of the prior statement and the ongoing regulatory review.