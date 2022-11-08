The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Zamfara State, Dr. Dauda Lawal, on Monday, urged members of the party, supporters and the public to remain calm following the nullification of the PDP governorship primary election that produced him as the candidate of the party for the second time.

This was contained in a statement issued in Gusau, the State capital by the Dauda Lawal Media Office, saying that the judgment by the Federal High Court sitting Gusau was a distraction strategy at play.

The Media Office noted that Lawal’s legal team would challenge the decision at the Appeal Court, expressing confidence that the decision would be set aside.

“All these are a grand plan of the Zamfara State Government, the State chapter of the All Progressive Congress, and some of their collaborators from within to distract us. But, like many of their sinister plans to remain in power against the people’s wish, this too shall fail by the will of Allah.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Dauda Lawal and the People’s Democratic Party are ferociously gaining momentum across Zamfara State; with victory in clear sight, they have resorted to all kinds of tactics to distract us from focusing on the campaign. But we shall remain focused until we rescue and rebuild Zamfara,” the statement said.

It added that, “The process of the Governorship PDP primaries that produced Dauda Lawal was in line with all provisions of the new Electoral Act as well as INEC and PDP Guidelines, just as we have implicit confidence in the Appeal Court to set aside this latest decision of the Federal High Court.”

“We wish to notify our party members, resilient supporters, and good people of Zamfara State that the scheduled campaign activities for the 2023 General elections shall commence as scheduled and in full force.

“On a final note, our resolve to rescue Zamfara State from the shackles of cluelessness and poverty brought about by the ruling APC is determined, and by the will of Allah we are certain of victory in the 2023 elections.”