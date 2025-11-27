Advertisement

Former Governor of Niger State and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Sir Ahmadu Bello Memorial Foundation (SAMF), Dr Mu’azu Babangida Aliyu, has called on governments at all levels to prioritise protecting lives over building infrastructures.

Aliyu also expressed deep concern over the growing level of insecurity in the country, lamented that the North now has “19 Sardaunas” but lacks the peace and order once associated with the late Premier of Northern Nigeria.

The former Niger State Governor stated this in his remarks at a dinner organised by the Foundation in Kaduna to celebrate his 70th birthday, where eminent Nigerians and associates gathered in his honour.

The former governor stated that the rising incidents of killings, kidnappings and general insecurity in the country are unacceptable, maintaining that the primary responsibility of any government remains the protection of lives and property.

“Anything you come to construct, flyovers or whatever may be infrastructure, but your core responsibility is to protect the lives of the people,” he said.

Aliyu noted that despite the 19 Sardaunas in the Northern region, “the level of insecurity, particularly in recent times, is troubling,” he said, recalling how a single murder in the old northern region once sent shockwaves across communities because the region respected human life.

Reflecting on the values of the late Sir Ahmadu Bello, he noted that the Sardauna governed with integrity, sacrifice, and selflessness, leaving behind neither mansions nor personal wealth, but a legacy of discipline and equitable leadership.

The celebrant, who described himself as “70 years plus 13 days,” said he had entered a phase of deeper reflection, gratitude and commitment to seeking forgiveness from his Creator, while thanking the Foundation for honouring him despite his initial reluctance.

Aliyu recalled his early education journey and the era of free and quality schooling funded under the leadership vision of Sir Ahmadu Bello.

He said the North must rediscover that legacy of purposeful governance, discipline and investment in education.

He urged Nigerians to embrace a life free from bitterness, malice, and jealousy, advising that daily self-assessment was key to living a long and fulfilling life.

“Review your day before you sleep. If your good deeds outweigh the bad, you will live longer,” he said.

The Director General of the Foundation, Engr. Gambo Abubakar described Aliyu as a statesman of rare integrity whose leadership of the Foundation has deepened its work in education, policy dialogue, humanitarian support and youth development across the North.

Iyan Zazzau and Deputy Chairman, BoT of SAMF, Munnir Jafaru, also lauded the pivotal role played by Dr Aliyu in the formation and growth of the Foundation.

Jafaru recalled their years of working closely together, noting that their shared commitment to leadership and northern development ultimately gave birth to the establishment of SAMF.

He described Aliyu as a founding father of the Foundation and an instrumental force behind its vision and direction.

Former Governor of Kogi State, Capt. Idris Wada (rtd.), who also spoke at the event, described Aliyu as a sincere, hardworking and super intelligent leader who always created an environment for people around him to thrive.