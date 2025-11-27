The House of Representatives has urged the federal government to use all diplomatic means at its disposal to bring former President Goodluck Jonathan, who had been trapped in Guinea-Bissau, back to Nigeria.

The lawmakers’ call followed the Wednesday military coup in the country, leading to the detention of President Umaro Mokhtar Embaló and the halting announcement of presidential election results held last weekend.

This followed the adoption of a motion of Urgent National Importance moved by the House Leader, Hon. Julius Ihonvbere (APC, Edo) at plenary, on Thursday.

Moving the motion, Ihonvbere said Jonathan was trapped in Guinea-Bissau because of the coup while on an election observation mission in the West African country.

“As you know, Nigeria occupies a strong place in the community of nations, irrespective of whatever contradictions we may be facing. And we are lucky to have several of our former leaders – presidents alive and in good health.

“One of them, who holds the record of being the very first to concede to a democratic election, His Excellency, Dr Goodluck Ebele-Jonathan, GCFR, has been involved in extensive election monitoring activities around the world.

“He has done it in Zimbabwe, in Liberia, in Ghana, in Mozambique, in Pakistan, in Tanzania and in South Africa. He has done this on behalf of the West African Leaders Forum, the Commonwealth Observation Mission, the African Union and even Nigeria.

“Currently, he is trapped in Guinea-Bissau because of the coup. It’s a matter of privilege. It’s a matter of national public importance. As I was saying, Mr Speaker, he’s trapped there while he went on a mission of monitoring an election.

“We are not discussing the coup, but from my own investigations, the government is aware, and they are doing everything possible to get him back as quickly and safely as possible. Our goal is to urge the government not to relent in that effort, to use all diplomatic means at its disposal to get a former president, a true democrat, back to Nigeria immediately,” he stated.

Seconding the motion, the Minority Leader, Hon. Kingsley Chinda (PDP, Rivers), acknowledged the contributions of Jonathan to the democratic and socioeconomic advancement of the country.

Chinda said that while it is urgent to ensure the safe return of the former president, the government should equally attach importance to the lives of all Nigerians, irrespective of their status and location.

“There is no doubt that one of the best civilian presidents that our country has ever witnessed under the Peoples Democratic Party is Dr Goodluck Ebele Jonathan.

“I’m telling you why what the House leader raised is necessary, because he served with a clear vision and a clear mission, with total humility and indeed a democratic excellence, both in action and in vision. It is in line with this vision that he travelled out of the country.

“However, he is trapped outside Nigeria, and like we have been discussing on the floor of this chamber, the security of the lives of Nigerians should matter to us. The importance we attach to his life should also be extended to the lives of every other Nigerian, whether a former president or not, whether at home or abroad.

“On that note, I will clearly support that the government should do everything possible to ensure that the former president, Dr Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, returns home safely. The same should also be extended to every other Nigerian,” he added.