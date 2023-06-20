Pro-Tinubu Group Urges Nigerians To Defend Democracy

A support group of the president, Bola Ahmed Tinubu (BAT) Vanguard, has called for the defence and protection of Nigeria’s democracy by all to ensure peace and stability in the country.

Publicity secretary of BAT Vanguard, Femi Ibitoye, who signed the statement, stressed the need for the nation to honour its past heroes and secure the future, even as it applauded former Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai, for his role in the fight against insecurity in the country.

“It is pertinent that we place the protection and defence of our democracy in the hands of men and women who have proven their leadership qualities in various capacities over time, so we can continually enjoy the dividend of democracy and live together as one Nigeria,” Ibitoye stated.

Explaining why it singled out Buratai as an instance, the group said there had been tales of incompetence woven around his persona, adding that “if a drama is scripted with ineptitude as plot, there are many who would recommend Buratai as the lead role.

“All men must be judged by the values they put to work and the marks they leave to posterity. General Tukur Baratai was handed the Baton to lead our valiant and patriotic men of the Nigerian Army to theaters of unfamiliar battle as Chief of Army Staff on 13th July 2015 and on Democracy Day, June 12th 2020.

“The then President gave account of the stewardship of Buratai when he assured us all that the local governments areas in three North-Eastern states of the country – Adamawa, Borno and Yobe – hitherto known for relentless insurgency since almost a decade before then have been secured as the areas are now occupied by indigenes of these areas who were hitherto forced to seek a living in areas far from their ancestral homes.